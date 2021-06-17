Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GTII traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 117,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in various clean-tech and environmentally friendly technologies, and intellectual properties in the areas of hazardous waste destruction, energetic materials, chemical recycling processes, and coal gasification.

