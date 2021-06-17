Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

