Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,370,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,817 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.69. 16,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,473. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41.

