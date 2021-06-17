Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

