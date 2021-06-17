Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 3.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 42,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,918,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

