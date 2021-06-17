Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 792,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GLBS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 295,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

