GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Financial Comparison

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and The Sage Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 5.84 $191.81 million $4.43 58.93 The Sage Group $2.46 billion 4.27 $395.53 million $1.41 27.72

The Sage Group has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Sage Group pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 11.27% 32.60% 10.10% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GN Store Nord A/S and The Sage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Sage Group 3 4 4 0 2.09

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats The Sage Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

