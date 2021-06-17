Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,510.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,537.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,363.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.