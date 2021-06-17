Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 13th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

