Gold Poker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $148.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $15,873.29 and approximately $148.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00180018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00909846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.07 or 0.99697812 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

