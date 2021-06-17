Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.76. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 11,364 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

