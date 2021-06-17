Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $25,195.34 and $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 75.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

