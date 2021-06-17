GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GRCLF stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

