Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) Insider Mark Freeman Acquires 1,167,256 Shares

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) insider Mark Freeman purchased 1,167,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,672.56 ($8,337.54).

Grand Gulf Energy Company Profile

Grand Gulf Energy Limited explores for and produces oil and gas leases in the United States. It owns a 39.65% working interest in the Desiree field; 55.5% working interest in the Dugas and Leblanc #3 well; 66% working interest in the DJ Basin covering an area of 355 net acres in Weld County, Colorado; and 40-50% interest in the East Texas Prospect covering an area of 1,238 net acres of 1,319 gross acres in Burleson County, Texas.

