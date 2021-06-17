Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

