Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,268. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $570.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

