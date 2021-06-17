Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.52 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

