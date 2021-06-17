Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Ambarella worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.