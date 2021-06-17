Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $19.72 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

NYSE:VMW opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.98. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.