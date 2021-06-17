Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,298.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,347.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

