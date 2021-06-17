Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of DISH Network worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

