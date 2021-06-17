Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRNQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.48. Greenpro Capital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

