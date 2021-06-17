Greif, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52. Greif has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.