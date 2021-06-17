Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ: OMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OMAB traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 114,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,767. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.