Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Holdings Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,851 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $45,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.62. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,251. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

