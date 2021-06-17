GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.79. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 97,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GSI Technology by 44.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

