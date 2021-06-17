Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,912 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 1,284,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,021. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.