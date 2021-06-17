Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GUKYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GUKYF shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

