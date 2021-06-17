H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $765.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.87 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 391,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.