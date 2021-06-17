Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 610,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,444. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

