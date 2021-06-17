Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 13th total of 377,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

HBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

