Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

