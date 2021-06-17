Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

IWP stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

