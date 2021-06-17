Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $149.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.82 and a 52 week high of $150.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69.

