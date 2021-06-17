Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $182.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.