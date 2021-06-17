Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.