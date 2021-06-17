Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSC opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

