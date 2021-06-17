Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.35 or 0.00140044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 611,222 coins and its circulating supply is 576,393 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

