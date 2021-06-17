Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.