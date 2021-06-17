Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Shares of MHK opened at $186.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

