Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $192,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

ENTG stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,632,219. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.