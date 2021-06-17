Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $292,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

