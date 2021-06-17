Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

