HashBX One Day Volume Tops $21.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $629,604.51 and $21.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.