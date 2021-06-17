Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.44

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Hathor has a total market cap of $79.57 million and $1.62 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

