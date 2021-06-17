Haven Protocol Trading Down 3.1% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.55 or 0.00029981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $170.76 million and $603,585.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.99 or 0.06177528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.48 or 0.01572256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00437207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00144167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.00721757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00423656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00369996 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,789,997 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

