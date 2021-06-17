Haverford Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

