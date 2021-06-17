Haverford Trust Co. Invests $246,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

