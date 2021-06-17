Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 879,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,516. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

