HC Wainwright Boosts Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Price Target to $6.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

